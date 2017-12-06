Myrtle Beach police investigate after security guard fires shots at moving car

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – After responding to a shooting call early Wednesday morning off Greens Boulevard, Myrtle Beach Police say a security officer fired shots at a car.

According to a press release from Captain Joey Crosby with the police department, officers were called to Quail Marsh Apartments, located at 2005 Greens Blvd., around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning for a reported shooting. Officers discovered an on-duty security officer with Platinum Security fired his gun at a moving vehicle.

Capt. Crosby says the security officer claims a car was driving towards him and he fired his gun at a tire of the vehicle. A description of the car was not released.

No one was injured in the shooting, confirms Capt. Crosby. No charges have been filed at this time, but the incident is under investigation, says Capt. Crosby.

