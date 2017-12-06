Myrtle Beach police charge security guard after he fires shots at moving car

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have charged a security officer for firing his gun at Quail Marsh Apartments Wednesday.

Assistant Chief Marty Brown with the Myrtle Beach Police Department confirms Adam Perry has been charged for violating the city ordinance involving firing guns within the city limits. The press release from Brown does state that it was determined Perry discharged his weapon while in the performance of his duties.

A warrant was obtained for his arrest, and he turned himself in to police Friday morning. After having his initial bond hearing, Perry was released.

Myrtle Beach police say they responded to the call about a shooting early Wednesday morning off Greens Boulevard.

According to a press release from Captain Joey Crosby, officers were called to Quail Marsh Apartments, located at 2005 Greens Blvd., around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning for a reported shooting. Officers discovered an on-duty security officer with Platinum Security fired his gun at a moving vehicle.

Capt. Crosby says the security officer claims a car was driving towards him and he fired his gun at a tire of the vehicle. A description of the car was not released.

No one was injured in the shooting, confirms Capt. Crosby.