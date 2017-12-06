North, South All-Star Football Game Hits Grand Strand Saturday

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – 88 of the best football players in the Palmetto State are in the Grand Strand all week long as they prep for the annual North/South All-Star Football game on Saturday. Many local kids from the beach and in the Pee Dee will also take part. Nate Thompson, the Carvers Bay Head Coach is the head man of the South team as well. The game began back in 1947 in Columbia and has been in various parts of the state, but has had a home in Myrtle Beach for the last 20 years or so.

Game Info:

North vs. South All-Star Game

Saturday, December 9th

12:30pm kickoff

Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, Myrtle Beach High School

Local kids involved in the game:

North All-Stars:

Lamar’s Jeblonski Green Jr.

South All-Stars:

North Myrtle Beach

(Kered Class, Kwane Livingston)

Latta

(Kendall Moultrie)

Conway

(Lucas Partin)

Dillon

(Dawson Dove, Jallian Williams)

Marlboro County

(Joey McCray, Noah Henderson)

Carolina Forest

(Tommy Schubert)

Carvers Bay

(Emmanuel Tatum, DiJon Goss)

Hemingway

(Micah Bryant)