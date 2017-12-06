St James Middle, High guidance counselors hold donation drive for at risk students

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The guidance departments at St James Middle School and High School are putting together a donation drive to make Christmas special for homeless and at risk students and their families.

Guidance Counselor Gale Lowery at St James Middle School says many students arent asking for toys this year.

“One thing that I find that is most touching to my heart is a lot of times when I talk to students, it’s not the toys that they are after; it’s the everyday things that you and I take for granted: tooth brush, tooth paste, paper towels in their house,” said Lowery.

They are taking donations such as clothes, basic hygiene items, and toys, as well as monetary donations.

“What’s going to be most important for these kids is that they know that we care about them, Not just academically, you know, socially, emotionally. They need all those pieces in place to be the best kids that they can be, and anything that we can do to support those three things is going to get them to be who they need to be,” said St James Middle School Principal Olga Toggas.

Please contact Gale Lowery at 843-650-5548 to make a donation.