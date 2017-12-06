The Silence Breakers are TIME’s Person of the Year 2017

NEW YORK CITY (WBTW) — The Silence Breakers are TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year 2017.

The magazine recognizes “The Voices That Launched A Movement,” with it’s newly released cover. The individuals who sparked the #MeToo movement changed workplaces in industries across the world.

Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2017 was revealed Wednesday morning on the “Today” show.

Find out why the Silence Breakers were chosen as TIME’s Person of the Year 2017 #TIMEPOY https://t.co/jOS7zksnw7 — TIME (@TIME) December 6, 2017

“This is the fastest moving social change we’ve seen in decades,” Time editor in chief Edward Felsenthal said on the show.

The article on Time.com notes that the victims of sexual assault and harassment have taken a stand and their “collective anger has spurred immediate and shocking results. For their influence on 2017, they are TIME’s Person of the Year.”

President Donald Trump held the title in 2016 and was this year’s runner-up. Chinese President Xi Jinping came in third.