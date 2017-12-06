StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

Much cooler weather moving in today will stay put through the rest of the week, and through the weekend. Clouds will increase ahead of a strong cold front, and rain will develop during the early morning hours. The front will move through this morning. It will be mild to start the day with temperatures in the low to mid 60s, but temperatures will fall all day long. It will be chilly by afternoon with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s by 5pm. We will also see periods of rain which will continue through the day. The front will stall offshore, keeping the cool, wet weather through Friday. It will be cloudy and cool with periods of rain Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will struggle to hit 50. A reinforcing cold front will move through Saturday, bringing in colder and drier weather. We will see sunshine this weekend, but high temperatures will only warm into the 40s and low 50s, and night time lows will dip into the 20s and 30s. We may warm a bit by Tuesday, but another cold front will likely keep the chill going later next week.

Today, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 62-66… but these will be morning temperatures… temperatures will drop to the upper 40s inland to mid 50s beaches by late afternoon.

Tonight, cloudy and chilly with periods of rain. Lows 38-40 inland, 42 beaches.

Thursday, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs upper 40s to near 50.