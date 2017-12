DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A truck hit and killed a 3-year-old girl Wednesday night, Darlington County coroner Todd Hardee confirmed.

The girl was hit around 5 p.m. on South Charleston Road, the coroner said.

In a message posted Wednesday night, a state trooper said the girl was attempting to cross the road when the truck hit her. Investigators haven’t released any other information about the circumstances of the crash.