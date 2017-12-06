Women sought in Pawleys Island grocery cash swindle

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of two women who, investigators say, are wanted for questioning after a grocery store lost $300.

Deputies are asking for the community’s help in identifying the two women pictured above entering a Pawleys Island grocery store. Both are wanted for questioning in a case alleging they swindled the store out of $300, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Details of how the money was taken were not released.

One of the women is described as being in her 40s with blond hair; the other is in her 20s with brown hair. They left the store in a red Ford Explorer, according to a witness.

If you recognize the subjects in the photographs please contact Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102 or text a tip at 274637 and enter the word “GCSOTIP.”