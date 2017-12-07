133 animals seized from commercial breeder in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County officials say they seized over 133 animals from a large scale commercial breeder last week.

According to a press release, Florence County Environmental Services worked in conjunction with Michelle Reid, an animal cruelty consultant and animal forensics expert, and Valiant Animal Rescue team members to remove 133 animals from the property and transport them to a safe location.

Charges have been filed for this case, but investigators have not released what those charges entail or identified a suspect in the case.

“While it is understandable that the public has questions, we ask that everyone please be patient as this is an open case. Our first priority is the wellbeing of the animals involved. We are currently dealing with everything from an array of Intestinal Parasites, Giardia, Ringworm, Tumors, Ear infections, Eye Infections, Eye injuries, Badly infected mouths, Upper respiratory problems, Heartworms and more. One is recovering from an emergency surgery. The long-term goal for these animals is to get them healthy and placed in loving responsible homes. Once these animals are medically sound, they will all be spayed and neutered prior to being adopted out,”Michelle Reid stated in the release.

The press release also states that the case has placed a burden on supplies and funding. Donations can be made through www.ValiantAnimalRescue.Org or mailed to Valiant Animal Rescue & Relief at PO Box 13477, Charleston, SC 29422