Academy Sports bike donation at North Vista Elementary

FLORENCE, SC – Thirty students at North Vista Elementary school got a big surprise Thursday. They all received new bikes and helmets during Academy Sports and Outdoors annual holiday donation program. The program occurs throughout December across Academy’s 16-state footprint and will benefit more than 5,100 boys and girls at more than 115 separate donation events.

The purpose of Academy’s annual bike donation is to provide local schools with an opportunity to reward children during the holidays with bikes and helmets for perfect attendance, academic performance, good behavior, and/or need. Academy will donate more than $250,000 in youth bikes and helmets to more than 5,100 students this year. The bike donation fits with Academy’s active-minded philosophy by rewarding kids with gifts that allow them to get outside and be active.