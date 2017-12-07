Baby, driver killed after fiery collision in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A driver and an infant passanger are dead following a crash in Lumberton Thursday afternoon, according to the NC Highway Patrol.

Stephanie Chavis with Robeson County Emergency Management says one of the vehicles involved was carrying six or seven drums containing chemicals including methanol and acetone.

Sgt. Mike Baker with the NC Highway Patrol says the collision hapened on NC 72 near Cold Storage Road around 1:20 p.m. when a tractor trailer struck a car and then caught fire as a result of the collision. The driver of the tractor trailer and a one-year-old passenger in the other car are confirmed to have died.

Chavis says one person was airlifted to the hospital as well.

Emercency crews are evacuating the area a quarter of a mile surrounding the crash site, according to emergency management.

Several local fire departments, EMS, and NC Highway Patrol are on the scene.

NC 72 is closed, with a detour in place. Officials say the investigation will last several more hours.