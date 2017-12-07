Darlington police search for armed robbery suspect

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington Police Department released photos from an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday at a business on North Main Street.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the man in the photo above is wanted for an armed robbery at Young’s Food Store, located at 601 North Main Street.

Lt. Kimberly Nelson says the man entered the store armed with a knife around 8:13 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

The surviellance photos indicate the subject was wearing a yellow and black reflective jacket.

Anyone with information about the robbery or can identify the man in the surveillance photo is asked to contact the Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026.