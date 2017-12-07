Darlington police arrest man wanted for robbing clerk at knifepoint

Darlington police are looking for this man after he robbed Young's Food Store. (DPD)
Photo from Darlington police

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington Police Department have arrested the person accused of robbing a clerk at knifepoint this week.

Benjamin Andrew Hill, age 41, was wanted by the Darlington Police Department for armed robbery and possession of a weapon in reference to the crime.

Thursday morning, police released photos from the incident that occurred Wednesday at Young’s Food Store, located at 601 North Main Street.

Lt. Kimberly Nelson says the man entered the store armed with a knife around 8:13 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

The surviellance photos indicate the subject was wearing a yellow and black reflective jacket. Police also add that Hill is around 6ft.3ins and approximately 230 pounds.

