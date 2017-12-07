Football players help Horry County children cross items off their Christmas wish lists

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Close to 50 Horry County students were treated to a shopping spree Thursday at Target.

The students were able to shop for much needed items for themselves and their families.

Each student was paired with two football players in town this week for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.

“At the end of the day, you know, football is just a game. It’s all about the kids, the community, and where you are from because at the end of the day, when the clock hits zero zero zero, it’s all going to be over, but this kid is going to remember this for the rest of his life, you know, and that’s bigger than any scholarship, school, football, tackle, touchdown, play, anything, you know. Just giving back to the kids is all that matters,” said Jerrell Moore from Brooklyn – Casey High School.

The players—one from the North squad and one from the South squad—were given a $100 Target gift to help the students shop for items on their wish lists.