GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A 36-year-old man died in a car crash Wednesday morning, according to the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.

Thursday morning, deputy coroner Paulette Radcliffe announced David Williams of Georgetown was killed in a two-car crash.

The crash reportedly ocurred on County Line Road around 9:56 a.m., according to Radcliffe.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.