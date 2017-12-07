Myrtle Beach man charged for distributing, posessing child porn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Thursday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a man from Myrtle Beach was arrested on several exploitiation of a minor charges.

According to the release, 54-year-old Salvatore A. Coppola of Myrtle Beach was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office on four charges connected to the exploitation of a minor. Investigators say Coppola distributed and possessed child pornography files.

Coppola is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. Both charges are felony offenses punishable by up to ten years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.