Newest Florence Athletic Hall of Fame Class Announced

Florence, SC (WBTW) – Today a press conference was held at the Florence Civic Center as 6 new members were introduced into the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame. The induction dinner will be held in January.

Newest Hall of Fame Members:

Nathaniel “Skebo” Turner Jr.

1969 grad of Southside HS, (South Florence now)

Jeffrey Scott

Basketball Coach at Wilson (1972-1985)

Won over 300 games in his career

Christine Merrifield

1981 West Florence Grad

Played Tennis at Wake Forest & played in numerous tournament in SC.

Barrett Kleinknecht

2006 West Florence Grad

Drafted in 2010 by the Atlanta Braves organization, now coaches for the Gulf Coast Braves

Ron Turner

1983 South Florence Grad

Coached numerous athletes in swimming, including multiple Olympic medalists.

Somer Dudley

2003 West Florence Grad

2-Time State Softball player of the year, struck out over 1,000 batters in her career at WF.