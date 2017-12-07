Palmetto Goodwill opens second store in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Thursday, Palmetto Goodwill celebrated the opening of a second retail store on North Beltline Drive in Florence with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Donations are accepted at the store and will go towards job placement and training services for the community.

“We have brought 15 new jobs to this particular location here in the Florence community. We’re hoping that folks are gonna identify us as being the location they wanna make their donations to because of our mission work here in this community,” said Rick Shelley, workforce development director for Goodwill.

A free hot dog lunch was made available to people who stoppd by the new locatoin as well as a family four prize giveaway to the December 9 Monster Truck race at Florence Motor Speedway.