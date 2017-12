FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance finding a missing juvenile.

Police say Tyekiava Harvin has been missing since December 3, and may have returned to the Sumter area.

She is a 16 year old black female, approximately 5’2” and 200 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a red “Nike” hooded sweat shirt and Converse shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).