Teen who donated organs will be honored in Rose Parade, mother completes float in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A special ceremony was held Thursday to honor the gift of life from a teenager with Grand Strand ties who lost his life.

Jared Colon was 17 years old when another teenager hit him in the head and killed him about three and a half years ago in New Jersey.

Jared’s mother, Beth Colon, now lives in Surfside Beach. Her son’s  organs went to six different people.

“I miss him everyday. I miss him more than I could ever tell you, and you know, again, i really try to focus on the positive and the good he has done. I think of the families that he’s helped. and it really does help to know that he lives on in others,” said Colon.

Colon also finished a floral portrait today in Jared’s honor which will be displayed on the Donate Life float at the Rose Parade in California on New Year’s day.

