StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

The cool, wet weather will continue through the rest of the week. The cold front that brought the big cool down has stalled offshore, and will stay there through Friday. This will keep the cloudy, cool, wet weather from going anywhere. Expect periods of rain today, tomorrow and into Saturday morning with temperatures staying in the 40s. A final round of rain will move through Friday night and into Saturday morning before we clear out on Saturday afternoon. A surge of colder air will also be moving in Saturday morning, and if the colder weather arrives before the moisture moves away, we could see some wet snowflakes early Saturday morning. Temperature will stay above freezing, and the ground temperature is still very warm… so no accumulation is expected. Sunshine will return over the weekend, but it will stay cold with high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50. Temperatures will drop into the 20s most areas Sunday night. It will warm up a little Monday and Tuesday before the next cold front brings another shot of cold weather by Wednesday.

Today, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 47-48.

Tonight, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Lows 39-40.

Friday, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.