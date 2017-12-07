Two Florence schools challenge each other to collect items for shelter animals this Christmas

Pet Drive View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

FLORENCE, SC – Two Florence elementary schools are “Lending a Paw” this holiday season. Briggs and Royal Elementary schools are challenging each other to bring in animal supplies for a “FILL THE TRUCK” campaign.

The goodies will be given to the Florence Area Humane Society. Students are collecting food, toys, and cleaning supplies for the shelter until December 15th. The students want to make sure all the cats, dogs, and even, horses are the shelter have a Merry Christmas too. If you’d like to help out too, just drop your donations off all month long at the Florence Area Humane Society, 1434 McCurdy Road, Florence.

Here is the list of items needed:

• Dry or Canned Dog & Puppy Food (Purina or Pedigree)• Dry or Canned Cat & Kitten Food (Purina or Pedigree)

• Dog Bowls (The double kind for food and water)

• Dog & Cat Toys

• Clorox & baby wipes

• Cleaning Supplies

• Laundry Detergent & Bleach

• Paper towels

• Towels

• Fleece bedding

• Gift cards to PetSmart, Petco, Walmart, Target