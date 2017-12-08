Alert issued for missing NC teen girl

By Published:
Precious Maxwell in a photo from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities issued an alert for a missing North Carolina teen girl on Friday night.

Precious Maxwell, 15, was last seen 3118 Roberta Road in Concord, according to a Silver Alert issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

 

Officials did not say when Maxwell was last seen. She is “believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment,” the alert said.

Maxwell is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 140 pounds and long brown and black hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy long-sleeve shirt with Gastonia in white letters, pink pajama pants, and white slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information about Precious Maxwell should call Officer M. Scott at the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

