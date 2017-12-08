Around Town: Conway Christmas Parade

CONWAY (WBTW) – The Conway Chamber of Commerce invites you to the 2017 Conway Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 9th at 10:00am.

With 130 entries and 20 large commercial floats, the parade offers entertainment for the entire family. See fan favorites like the Jailbird Shriners, the Refuge Kids Ministry, marching bands, and the Chicora Car Club.

The Grand Marshal is Ray Friedl, Post Commander for The American Legion. The American Legion won the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Conway Chamber of Commerce this year. The award is for community service in our area.

The parade route starts at 16th avenue and main street and ends at 4th avenue and Powell Street.

It’s recommended that guests arrive by 9am to find parking and a place to settle. Also be sure to bundle up and dress in layers.

Information Provided by The Conway Chamber of Commerce.