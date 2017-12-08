Gov. McMaster wants S Carolina utility board chair fired

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants to fire the man who leads the state-owned utility involved in the abandoned construction of two nuclear reactors which have cost billions of dollars.

McMaster wrote a letter Friday to Santee Cooper Chairman Leighton Lord saying he plans to remove him in 10 days unless Lord responds by next Friday.

McMaster says he thinks Lord has purposefully not turned over all the documents he has asked for concerning the two nuclear reactors that were being built at the V.C. Summer plant and has avoided legislative hearings on the failed reactors.

Lord says he hasn’t decided whether to fight the firing but he says the governor’s letter is completely wrong. His deadline is next Friday to fight the firing.

Lord says he was appointed by the previous governor Nikki Haley and will do what is best for Santee Cooper and the state.

The governor also thinks Lord has intentionally avoided legislative hearings on the failed reactors.

Santee Cooper partnered with private company SCANA Corp.

South Carolina ratepayers have spent nearly $2 billion on the project.

Lord didn’t immediately respond to a phone call or email.