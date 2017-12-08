Home heating headaches: When your appliance insurance won’t cover the cost

WSPA ) On a snowy cold day in the Upstate, it’s a pretty lousy time to lose your heat.

But that’s exactly what happened to a homeowner in Inman. And it turns out, we can all learn from her home heating headache.

Peggy Rutan had been up since 3 a.m, the hour she realized her heating unit was broken.

“It was to the point of where you were shivering,” she said.

And with a husband who just had a stroke, family coming into town, snow outside, and a cold coming on, the timing, would be laughable, if it were funny.

“Your compressor is shot,” said Andy Elliott, owner of The House Doctor Heating and Air, who had to delivered the bad news after examining the system.

But with an insurance policy for just this type of failure Rutan thought she had it covered, until the two spent nearly two hours on the phone.

The company told her hundreds of dollars of work wasn’t covered in the policy.

“We need heat in this house, I am sick myself, I want this taken care of.”

The House Doctor warns, they see this all the time with appliance protection plans.

“This is not abnormal, this is usually the way it goes or worse,” said Elliott.

It’s not the first time that Rutan has had a home heating headache. On a few occasions she was told by repairmen her whole unit would need to be replaced when really it was just the heat pump that was iced over.

If that ever happens to you, Elliott said, just flip it on “emergency heat” for a day or two until the pump thaws.

Today’s fix, wasn’t as simple. The company told Rutan her replacement unit wouldn’t be in for a week or two.”

“I can’t be without heat in this house, you can’t expect me to wait a week or two weeks to get this thing put in, in this kind of weather,” she told the.

Her plea worked. The company agreed to get a new unit fast.

The emergency heat mode will stay till then. And Elliott took a price cut to make it all happen, which is truly heart-warming, to a family that needed a break, from a broken heater.