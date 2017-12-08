Main Street Elementary recieves donations from high school in the Midlands

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Students at Main Street Elementary in Lake City were treated to a special assembly Friday morning in Florence County.

Blythewood High School adopted Main Street Elementary School through their 2018 Winter Service Initiative, Project Connect. The goal of Project Connect is to provide much needed supplies and support for Main Street Elementary, its students, and faculty.

The high school students stopped by Friday morning to deliver donated items, decorate their gym and classrooms, and host an assembly to celebrate the connection between both schools.

“I’m grateful for the supples they’ve provided for the classroom, I’m grateful for the time and effort they put in to make us feel important, but I’m so grateful for the lesson that our kids are learning today with the joy of giving, especially this season,” said Allana Prosser, Main Street Elementary Principal.

According to the South Carolina Department of Education 2017 School Report Card, 93.8 percent of Main Street Elementary’s students live in poverty.

“The school lacks many basic supplies that we sometimes take for granted, especially items in their art and music departments, and of course traditional classroom items such as books, pencils, and markers and other items needed in an elementary classroom,” BHS Student Activities Director Fletcher Spigner stated in a press release announcing the partnership. “We want to give them every opportunity to succeed. Many of Blythewood’s students live in relative wealth and comfort, but they have truly embraced the idea of educational equity through this process.”

Blythewood High has also received donations from parent groups, individuals, and other Richland Two schools. The goal was to provide at least $500 worth of supplies for each of the school’s 14 classrooms, as well as all related arts classrooms.