Molly Spearman attends Darlington County School District Education Forum

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina’s top educator attended Darlington County School District’s Education Forum today.

Superintendent Molly Spearman attended the forum, along with state and local leaders. One of the things Spearman spoke out on was the issue of teachers feeling supported by the state.

“Teachers have had to pick up a lot of pieces and job functions that families used to do. So, I want them to feel appreciated, that they’re not alone, and that I’m their spokesperson for them to have higher support and the resources that they need to be successful in the classroom” Spearman said.

Spearman, Sen. Gerald Malloy, Rep. Robert Williams, along with several other school district leaders, took part in today’s panel discussion. The questions adressed in the panel were submitted by members of the Darlington County School District Teacher Forum, which is comprised of current and former Teacher of the Year Award recipients.

The anual Jimmy Newsom Signature Award was also given out Friday, which is given by teachers to an organization, company or individual who has made a significant impact in the district.