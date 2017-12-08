New food pantry for HGTC, HCS students

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Students in need of food at Horry Georgetown Technical College now have a way to do so, thanks to a new food pantry.

Professor of English, Alyssa Johnson, said they did research and found that many of their students don’t have enough money left over after buying books to get meals each day. Because of this, she worked with other staff members to help open up a food pantry.

“About 50 percent of first-generation, first-year students college students have very low food security,” said Johnson.

“We found those numbers surprising and upsetting, and the pantry was born out of the need to serve those students.”

Horry County Schools students that attend HGTC can also get assistance from the food pantry. Johnson said they simply want to create an environment where all students can feel welcome.

“No judgment, and no expectation whatsoever,” said Johnson.

“We want students to feel comfortable in coming here to receive whatever they need as far as food items go.”

The food pantry is open and available for students. If you want to send donations or have questions about how to get assistance from the food pantry, contact Alyssa Johnson by email at alyssa.johnson@hgtc.edu.