New tree planted in Myrtle Beach in honor of fallen Vietnam veteran

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A special tree planting ceremony was held Friday in Myrtle Beach.

The city replaced the Freedom Tree at Chapin Memorial Library after it was damaged by recent storms. The Freedom Tree was originally planted in honor of Captain Anthony Shine, who was shot down in Vietnam and listed as MIA for more than 25 years.

“This rededication brings out the fact that there is still 1,602 missing in action from the Vietnam conflict, and 27 of those are South Carolinians. It just brings it back to the forefront so people do not forget, that they remember the sacrifices of the military, not just in Vietnam, but in all the wars that we have had,” said David Carney, brother-in-law of Anthony Shine.

CBS News reports that Captain Shine’s remains were recovered and returned home to his family in 1996.