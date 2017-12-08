Savannah Grove’s Beta Club presents cards to McLeod

FLORENCE, SC – The Gator Beta Club at Savannah Grove Elementary School presented over 200 holiday greeting cards to representatives from McLeod Regional Medical Center today. This is the second year that the members have worked to create cards for those who find themselves in the hospital during the holiday season.

Photo: (Front Row, left to right) Meg Henry, Bryson Jones, Antwain Peterson, Kierra Simon (Back Row left to right) Bruce Snipes, Haley Taylor, Branda-Nae Williams, Kamryn Davis, Kate Miccichi (McLeod), and Morgan Charles (McLeod)