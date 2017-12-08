SC troopers responding to 100+ incidents across Upstate

The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting dozens of crashes across the Upstate as of Friday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m. Friday, troopers were responding to 143 incidents in Troop 3, which includes Spartanburg, Anderson, Greenville, Oconee, and Pickens counties.

There were another 11 incidents reported in Cherokee County, three in Laurens County, two in Greenwood County and one each in Union and Abbeville counties.

Drivers have been urged to avoid roads in western North Carolina where numerous more crashes are reported.

AAA offers the following tips for driving in winter weather:

Apply the gas slowly to accelerate to regain traction and avoid skids, and take time to slow down for a stoplight.

Drive slowly on snow-covered roads.

The normal dry pavement following distance of three to four seconds should be increased to at least eight seconds.

Keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.

Don’t stop if you can avoid it.

Attempt to get a little inertia before reaching the hill to carry you to the top, and don’t stop going up a hill on icy roads. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.

If possible, don’t get behind the wheel and stay home.