Woman charged with murder of Darlington grandmother, grandchild granted $200,000 bond

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – One of the people accused of killing a 9-year-old girl and the child’s grandmother in 2016 was granted bond Thursday in Darlington County.

According to the Darlington County Clerk of Court’s Office, Katherine Baucom Cowick was given a $200,000 bond this week.

Cowick and her husband, Cephas Cowick, are charged with the murders of Deziyah Davis, 9, and her grandmother, 52-year-old Denise Couplin, both of Darlington. Both victims were found dead in a home off Highway 151 near the Darlington Dragway on July 17, 2016.

Court documents confirm the solicitor for the Fourth Judicial Circuit will seek the death penalty against Cephas Cowick for the murders of Couplin and Davis.