Woman charged with murder of Darlington grandmother, grandchild granted $200,000 bond

By Published:

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – One of the people accused of killing a 9-year-old girl and the child’s grandmother in 2016 was granted bond Thursday in Darlington County.

According to the Darlington County Clerk of Court’s Office, Katherine Baucom Cowick was given a $200,000 bond this week.

Cowick and her husband, Cephas Cowick, are charged with the murders of Deziyah Davis, 9, and her grandmother, 52-year-old Denise Couplin, both of Darlington. Both victims were found dead in a home off Highway 151 near the Darlington Dragway on July 17, 2016.

Court documents confirm the solicitor for the Fourth Judicial Circuit will seek the death penalty against Cephas Cowick for the murders of Couplin and Davis.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s