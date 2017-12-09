4 charged with kidnapping toddler in Liberty

LIBERTY (WSPA) – Four people are under arrest in Pickens County after deputies say they attacked a mother near her driveway and abducted her toddler.

The adult victim is related to or acquaintances with all four suspects according to the sheriff’s office. The incident was reported around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Sherri Lane in Liberty.

Deputies say four people in two cars attacked the mother with her small child and a neighbor who attempted to help her. Witnesses say the four people took the child and left the area in the cars.

The neighbor who attempted to help the woman suffered a cut to an arm and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The child was found unharmed later at the home of the father in Pickens County. That child has been in the care of the Department of Social Services since the incident.

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office investigators announced a kidnapping charge Friday morning against four people involved.

Stephanie Lynn Hopkins, 39, is also charged with conspiracy to kidnapping and two counts of assault and battery. Steven Keith Trotter, 37, is also charged with conspiracy to kidnapping an assault and battery. Ethan Chantz Esuary, 20 faces an additional charge of assault and battery. Bridget Renee Esuary, 40, is also facing an assault and battery charge.

All four were arrested without incident and were booked at the Pickens County sheriff’s Office just after midnight Thursday. No other arrests are expected according to deputies.