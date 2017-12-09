Coastal Men’s Basketball Falls Late to USC, 80-78

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Demario Beck scored a game-high 20 points, but it was not enough as Coastal Carolina fell late at South Carolina 80-78.

With CCU holding a 78-77, USC’s Hassanie Gravett scored a basket and was fouled with 6.5 seconds left in the game to give USC the two-point victory.

CCU had one last shot to win the game, but a three-point attempt from Jaylen Shaw missed the mark securing the Gamecocks victory.

Shaw joined Beck in double digits with 17 points and Ajay Sanders added a career-high 14 and Zac Cuthbertson scored 11.

It was a game where CCU out played the larger Gamecocks in every aspect of the game. CCU had 33 rebounds compared to 31 for USC, outscored USC off turnovers, 16-11; had more points in the paint (28-24); scored more second chance points (14-10); more fast break points (7-2) and the CCU bench outscored USC’s bench 33-18.

The only area USC had better numbers, which turned out to be the difference in the game was at the free throw line. The Gamecocks were able to get to the free throw line more than CCU and attempted 31 free throws compared to 13 for CCU and that includes out shooting CCU 12-0 in the second half alone. USC hit 22 of those and CCU did a good job knocking down 10 of its attempts (77 %).

USC had three double-digit scorers led by Frank Booker’s 19. Chris Silva added 15 and Justin Minaya scored 11.

CCU shot 46 percent (29-63) from the field and hit 42 percent of its threes (10-24) to go along with the 77 percent free throw shooting.

The two teams went into the locker room even at 47 at halftime. CCU shot 52 percent from the field and hit seven of its 14 three point attempts.

Beck came off the bench to score 13 points on five-of-five shooting. Sanders hit all four of his three point field goals to score 12 first-half points and Shaw added 11.

USC shot 48 percent in the opening half with Minaya leading the Gamecocks with 11. Silva added 10.

CCU had 14 first-half fouls called with two players going into the locker room with three fouls and one with four.

The Chants will take a week off for exams and will begin a five-game home stand December 16 when they host Montreat at 2 p.m.

