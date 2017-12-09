Darlington County Sheriff’s Office K-9 bites person while searching for burglary suspect

MCBEE (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Offices says a person was bitten by the Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit while searching for a suspect.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were in the area of Kingston Dr. in the McBee area of Darlington County Saturday evening for a burglary investigation.

Sheriff’s Deputies deployed the K-9 unit after they believed the burglary suspect remained in the area. Kilgo says that during that search of the suspect, a person was bitten by the K-9.

Lt. Kilgo would not provide any additional information on this investigation. News13 followed up with Lt. Kilgo to verify the person bitten by the K-9 unit and was not provided any additional information.