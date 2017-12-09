Faces and Voices of Recovery open first Grand Strand facility

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Faces and Voices of Recovery now have a new building to help dozens of struggling addicts in the Grand Strand.

The new office sits right off of Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet. A community member donated the building to the nonprofit. Previously, FAVOR members would hold meetings in temporary locations.

On Saturday, they celebrated the opening of the new 7,000 square foot building, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. FAVOR Chairman Victor Archembeau says the organization will hold family recovery meetings at the new building. They also plan to start a new youth recovery program and hold more community outreach events. “A lot of people just don’t know where to go to find help. They don’t know that help’s available. And so we’re doing some community outreach, but we’re hoping that will grow considerably now that we have this facility and the opportunity to do more,” he said.

FAVOR also celebrated its 5th anniversary at the new building on Saturday. The new center is located at 9250 HWY 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.