Hundreds brave the cold for Conway Christmas Parade

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people braved the cold weather and lined the streets of Conway for the annual Christmas parade on Saturday.

The parade started on 16th Avenue and Main Street and worked its way down to Powell Street and 4th Avenue. It included about 150 floats, cars, and marchers. This was the 59th year of the Conway Christmas Parade. met a woman who’s come out and enjoyed it for almost all of those years.“I love it! This is something we have every year. This is our tradition every year,” said Conway resident Emma Jean Funny. “And now I got children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and I bring them all out here so they can see.”

The Conway Chamber of Commerce sponsored the annual Conway Christmas Parade.