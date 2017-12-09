Myrtle Beach police, firefighters take kids on Christmas shopping spree

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of children in need got to go on a Christmas shopping spree with local first responders.

Myrtle Beach firefighters and police officers took almost 50 children Christmas shopping at Target on Saturday. It was the 14th year the police and fire departments held their annual Shop with a Hero event. They started the morning by treating the kids to breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot. Afterwards, they rode a trolley to Target, where each child got to spend $200. “Watching their faces light up, as we bring them in, grabbing stuff clothes, toys, whatever they want, it’s fun,” said Myrtle Beach Police Officer Lamonte Graham. This was his first time participating in Shop with a Hero. “It gives us and the kids a special bond.”