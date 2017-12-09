Myrtle Beach police, firefighters take kids on Christmas shopping spree

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of children in need got to go on a Christmas shopping spree with local first responders.

Myrtle Beach firefighters and police officers took almost 50 children Christmas shopping at Target on Saturday. It was the 14th year the police and fire departments held their annual Shop with a Hero event. They started the morning by treating the kids to breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot. Afterwards, they rode a trolley to Target, where each child got to spend $200. “Watching their faces light up, as we bring them in, grabbing stuff clothes, toys, whatever they want, it’s fun,” said Myrtle Beach Police Officer Lamonte Graham. This was his first time participating in Shop with a Hero. “It gives us and the kids a special bond.”

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s