North Handles South, 24-12 in HS Football All-Star Game

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – The North, South All-Star Football game was filled with defense, timely plays on offense, and plenty of talent as the North team won 24-12, giving them 41 wins over the 70 year history of the game. 12 local kids from the Pee Dee and Grand Strand participated, including Nate Thompson as the coach of the South team.

The North jumped up to a quick 17-3 lead at the halftime break. The South team cut the lead down to 17-12 on a 4 yard touchdown catch from Craig Grant to Keon Clary, but that’s as close as they would get.

The North squad scored after that on a Steven Gilmore 5 yard TD catch, extending the lead to 24-12 and they never looked back from there.

During halftime, Fort Dorchester’s Dakereon Joyner won the South Carolina Mr. Football award for the state’s player of the year.