$1,000 reward offered for information on deadly shooting in Brunswick County

LONGWOOD (WBTW) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Friday that sent a man to the hospital where he died Sunday morning.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m., in the area of Carlon Rd. NW and George Daniels Rd NW in Longwood.

Anthony Scott Beers, 30, was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died Sunday morning from his injuries.

Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation and are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the death of Beers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 253-2777 or call 911.