FedEx truck dangles from bridge after wreck in SW Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL/WKRN) – A FedEx trailer was seen hanging off the side of an overpass after a crash early Sunday morning in southwest Virginia.

Virginia State Police say the driver lost control and overturned the truck while heading south on Interstate 81 around 5:20 a.m.

The tractor-trailer was hauling double-trailers and the rear trailer ended up dangling partially off the bridge.

Authorities have not said if weather conditions played a factor in the crash.

After safely removing the truck, traffic continued to be diverted while crews repaired the guardrail.

Hazmat crews were also called to the scene to manage leaking diesel fuel from the damaged truck.

Police say the driver was not injured and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The 47-year-old truck driver was charged with Reckless Driving after the crash.