Florence firefighters respond to house fire Sunday morning, no injuries reported

Florence firefighters responded to a house fire on Sunday morning at 6:55 a.m. on 404 South Calhoun Drive.

Fire Marshal, Chris Johnson said it took them three hours to handle hot spots and completely extinguish. He said no occupants were injured in the fire and red cross was notified.

The Florence Fire Department responded with three engine companies, a ladder company, a rescue company and a command officer as well. Johnson said the fire was coming from the right side of the structure but no cause has been determined and the fire is under investigation.

