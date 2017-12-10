Grand Strand Medical Center using pet therapy for pediatric patients

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A few days a week a group of loveable dogs and their handlers visit patients in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Grand Strand Medical Center.

The dogs are from the organization Canine Angels and staff members at the hospital say pet therapy creates a more comfortable environment.

“We started pet therapy just to add another thing that we can do to help kids have an enjoyable stay when hospitals aren’t so enjoyable,” said pediatric nurse, Stephanie Hall, BSN, RN, CPN.

Four dogs named Kula, Jaxx, Kodiak and Shayla visit patients like 14-year-old John Thomas who broke his leg in a golf cart accident.

“It lifts you up,” said Thomas. “You get bored easily and TV gets old. But when the dog’s on you, you get excited and it keeps you running.”

He said the dogs remind him of his dog back at home.

“You forget about all the pain and the hurt,” said Thomas.

Eight year old, Yaime Perez, was in the hospital for a few days with the flu and had the biggest smile when the dogs came in the room.

“They run everywhere and jump on you,” said Perez. “And lick your face.”

Jeanne Maxon is the therapy dog coordinator for Canine Angels and said they bring the dogs to several hospitals, schools and nursing homes.

“It brightens their faces,” said Maxon. “You can see them appreciate the warmth and comfort the dogs offer and it’s between them and the dog. There’s no one else in the room, especially if it’s kids. They are totally focused on the dog and the dog is focused on them.”

Maxon said the dogs lift up not only the patients but also their families and the hospital staff.

“We have a pretty fun job,” she said. “We carry the dogs’ supplies and things and chauffeur them but they do the work. And they’re very good at it.”

Hall said right now the dogs come a few days a week but the goal is to have them come every day.

“When it comes to day of discharge when kids don’t want to go home because they like it here so much, I think that’s us doing our job and doing it right,” said Hall. “And I think pet therapy definitely has a part in that.”