Holiday Comic Con draws hundreds to Myrtle Beach Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people flocked to the Myrtle Beach Mall for the first ever Myrtle Beach Holiday Comic Con this week.

The two-day comic convention featured several vendors selling toys, comics, and other collectibles, as well as holiday-themed desserts. Organizers also collected donations for Toy for Tots, offering discounted admission to anyone who donated a toy. They said they wanted to spread the spirit of the holidays as well as their passion for all things comic-related. “It doesn’t matter your age. It doesn’t matter your gender. Everyone loves comics. Everyone loves toys. They loves super heroes,” said organizer Brad Miller. “Seeing them all get together, it’s a lot of fun. I love seeing everyone here smiling, having a good time, and enjoying the holidays.”

Organizers said they hope to host multiple Comic Con events next year.