Myrtle Beach Gymnastics Cup draws hundreds from across the country

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – More than a thousand gymnasts from across the country were in town this weekend for the annual Myrtle Beach Gymnastics Cup.

Terry and Don’s Gymnastics in Myrtle Beach hosted the competition at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The invitational started on Friday and concluded on Sunday. Gymnasts of all skill levels took part, including several looking to qualify for national and international gymnastic competitions. “It’s really great to see our youngest athletes when they come into this competition and it’s their first time walking into a big venue, a big convention center,” said Terry and Don’s Team Director Ashley Lamborn. “Those young ones feel like they’re walking into the Olympics.”

Tidelands Health volunteered trainers who were on site for the entire competition.