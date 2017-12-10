Officials warn of potential scammers claiming to be from “SC Association of Emergency First Responders”

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are warning everyone about a phone solicitation after receiving several concerned callers.

According to a tweet sent by Horry County Fire Rescue, crews received several inquires from concerned locals saying they received a phone call from someone asking them to give money for the “South Carolina Association of Emergency First Responders.”

Horry County Fire Rescue says they have no knowledge of this group. They are unable to verify their credibility and believe it to be a phone scam.