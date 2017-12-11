Carolina Forest development plan expires after 20 years, new regulations aim for residential growth

The Horry County Planning and Zoning Department is putting to rest the 20-year-old development agreement that helped to establish Carolina Forest.

In 1997, in exchange for land to build parks and roads, the county agreed to freeze zoning for two decades.

Planning and Zoning deputy director David Schwerd said the agreement will include new zoning rules and regulations for residential and commercial areas. The plan also accounts for storm drain systems, new bike lanes, and an overall focus toward growing Carolina Forest.

“The Carolina Forest area itself, really all it was, was timber property.. and owned by International paper, it was an empty area between Conway and Myrtle Beach.” Schwerd said.

He said in 2017 there is still room for significant residential growth, and for new businesses as well.

“If you look at the numbers now we are actually about five years behind schedule in terms of number of residential so there’s a lot of people who are talking about how much its building but really its about five years behind what the original plan was.”

The non-profit, Carolina Forest Civic Association has been in close contact with Horry County Planning and Zoning regarding changes in the community over the years, and speaking up for residents.

President, Carole Vansickler said that rather than having a man focus on residential development, there needs to be energy poured elsewhere.

“On behalf of the residents of Carolina Forest there is still a lot of work that needs to be done we need to address the roadways, the infrastructures, things that have not been addressed for the last ten years.” Vansickler said.

The association is holding a meeting on January 17, titled ‘The Future of the Forest’.

“I don’t believe that we are behind the plan in residential growth I believe we are ahead of residential growth and again, we need to address the roadways and infrastructure before we add additional housing developments.” Vansickler said.