Church security forum to be hosted by Florence County Sheriff’s Office

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is helping leaders of churches and other places of worship better protect their guests and property.

The sheriff’s office will host an open forum on church security on Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Florence Center, located at 3400 West Radio Road. The forum is free and open to representatives of all area churches and houses of worship.

Officials from the sheriff’s office will cover topics like how to obtain a security survey of your church, safety and security of children as well as exterior threats to worshipers and active shooter.

For more information on this event, please contact Captain John Crouse at (843) 665-2121, ext. 312.