DHEC grant will fix septic systems for more than 100 in Loris, Longs

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A new grant will help Horry County officials improve water quality in parts of the county.

The Horry Soil and Water Conservation District received the grant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The grant amounts to over $400,000 and, according to project manager Sam Ward, it will go towards fixing or replacing faulty septic systems. They’ll also help farmers build structures that will keep livestock out of streams and ponds. Ward said the goal is to improve water quality. “Sometimes we go to inspect septic systems that individuals have and they’re just totally failing. 100% failure rate. If the commode flushes, that water goes straight into a ditch, a stream.”

According to Ward, the grant will help 150 people, including approximately 30 farmers in Loris and Longs. With the grant, the Horry Soil and Water Conservation District will be able to cover 60% of the associated repair costs, and, for those who need it, up to 100% of the cost. “Many times we’ll go out there and people just aren’t able to help themselves.” Ward said sees a lot of sewer-related problems in rural areas. “A sewer system like Grand Strand Water Sewer is not available for a lot of these people. Only sewer they have access to is a home septic tank with a field line system,” he said.

Joan Jenerette lives in Loris and has repeatedly experienced sewer problems. “Sewage backup, especially when it rains. Because we got a lot of rain this year. And that’s the problem. The odor.” Jenerette said many of her neighbors and friends in the area face the same issues. She decided to apply to the grant program after her coworker received a new septic tank, thanks to the grant. “She got a new one, a big one. She’s happy to death.”

Ward hopes more applications will pile on his desk soon. “Anything we can do to improve water quality has got to be helping our environment and that’s what we’re all about.” If you are interested in applying for financial assistance through the grant program, applications are available at the Horry Soil and Water Conservation District office at 1949 Industrial Park Road in Conway.